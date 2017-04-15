Seven policemen and a Naxal were killed when a prison van rammed into a truck in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh: Bus-truck collision kills 15 in Prakasam

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Town) Ashish Anand said that the accident took place near Gaighat village at around 5 am. "The prison van was carrying two Naxals from Bhagalpur to Sitamarhi court. There were 12 policemen in the van," he added.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Sri Krishna Memorial College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur.

The driver of the prison van, Munna Singh, is among the deceased. According to the DSP, while four of the policemen died on the spot, one Naxal and three other policemen died on the way to SKMCH.

The injured policemen and the Naxal were later shifted to a private hospital.

Bomb blast by Naxal kills one

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old boy was killed and a minor girl was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in a village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday. Police are suspecting that the bomb was planted by Naxals.

The children were playing in an open area when the explosion took place. While the boy, identified as Sumrit, died on spot, the nine-year-old girl, Kavita, is undergoing treatment at Antagarh Hospital.

Superintendent of Police ML Kotwani said that the explosive was planted there to target the Border Security Force (BSF) camp, located around 800 meters away from the spot.