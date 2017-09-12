Telugu actor Prince, who was evicted from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu, has thanked all his fans for their wonderful support and love, while viewers have called him the real winner of the Jr NTR-hosted reality TV show

Prince, who was nominated along with five other participants, was shown doors on Sunday. The actor, who was so happy to have survive in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu this far, took to his Facebook page on Monday to thank all his fans for their support.

Prince posted on Facebook: "Friends, finally I am into the real world and want to say a HUGE THANKs to each and every one of you guys there for the kind of love and support I have received all these weeks [sic]."

He added: "Most of you there have been voting a thousand votes a week and that's your way of expressing your love❤️. There are others that vouched for me and supported me along with your entire family❤️. I can see that love clearly and have no words to express in return. Loads of love to you guys❤️❤️❤️. I am proud to have completed the journey here and earned a million hearts today. Love you all and will try to connect as soon as I catch up with my lost sleep [sic]."

"Meekandariki koti koti dandalayya. Have no other words to express my real feelings Speak to u all soon [sic]," he said.

Prince was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu, and many thought he would be the winner of the first season of the show. But his elimination came as a big shock for many viewers.

Some of the fans have shared their disappointment on Twitter and Facebook, which were flooded with messages of hate and anger about the makers of the show.

Several fans replied to Prince on his Facebook page and said he was the real winner of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Read their response here:

Vinjamuri Beaula Rani: Hi prince.. .we missing u in big boss show...now u r eliminated but still u r the real winner in big boss house and also in real life...pls give me reply...

Guřu Yädâv: Anna we loved ur game and now ur are eliminated but for me ur really winner for #BIGG_BOSS season one love you broo

Subramanyam Peddavengugari: My daughter and her frnds worring about you and they are missing u in bigg boss

Poornima Shivanand: Hi princy bro ... my son is a very big fan of u darling. We felt very bad, wt hpnd to u is unfair. U r deserving contestant to be in finale.. but its really injustice. Wish you loads of success in every walk of ur life bro... Please say hi to my son Amith Prabhas

Revathi Ravanaiah: You have been my favorite star from day one! I always thought yo are the finale winner, but sometimes destiny doesn't favor! But at the end of the day, yo are a true winner by spirit! All the best for your future projects ☺! PRINCE FOR

P- PASSIONATE

R- ROCKING

I- INITIATIVE

N- NATURAL

C- CARING

E- ENTHUSIATIC!