Vaiyapuri, Harathi Ganesh, Juliana aka Julie and Oviya are in the danger zone this week on Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil and one among the four will be out of the show on Sunday, 16 July.

What audience wants?



Going by the audience's response online, they want Harathi Ganesh to be shown the door from Bigg Boss Tamil. It is easily her issues with Julie which has irked them a lot.

Harathi has been having clashes with Julie from the day the show began. The former's constant verbal attacks on the latter and her strong attitude are the primary reasons that have not gone down well with the netizens.

This is turning out to be a boon for Julie, who is gaining massive sympathy from the audience for being targeted by the inmates. Oviya too has gained people's love with her genuine behaviour. Looking at the comments, it is safe to say that Oviya and Julie will not be eliminated this week.

Our prediction: Vaiyapuri to be out of Bigg Boss Tamil



Taking the netizens' viewers into consideration, Vaiyapuri is most likely to be out of Bigg Boss Tamil. Although there is no strong reason for people to dislike him, his inability to draw the people's attention with his antics in the show may fail him to get a good number of votes.

It is only after Ganja Karuppu was evicted, Vaiyapuri freed himself from all the inhibitions and actively gave his 100 percent in the tasks.

Nonetheless, one can expect a surprise as Bigg Boss is a game of unpredictable moves.