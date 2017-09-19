On the 86th day in Bigg Boss Tamil, the contestants were given a task that demanded a display of their physical strength as well as smartness. It was also an activity that tested their sportsmanship.

All about the task

Two members were told to stick air filled balloon on a wooden board, while others would see that their attempts will fail. Snehan, Harish and Suja were put into one team and Ganesh Venkatraman, Aarav and Bindu were in the other team. It has to be noted that the two teams were not playing against each other.

Snehan was asked to prevent Suja and Harish from sticking the balloons. On the other side, Aarav and Bindhu teamed up while Ganesh tried to stop them from completing their task. All the six members gave their best and fought hard to do justice to the assigned job.

In the process, Ganesh, Aarav and Bindhu came out with flying colours. Unfortunately, Snehan had a tough time dealing with Suja and Harish.

At one point, Suja and Snehan were bringing their personal equations to the game. The actress and the lyricist almost got physical.

In fact, Suja went to the extent of calling Snehan 'Loosu' (madman). It has to be recalled that the lyricist was treated in a respectful manner even when people had issues and fights with him.

After completing the task, they showed no interest to patch up. Snehan and Suja's relationship has not been in good terms for some time now. Especially after the recent car task, they are at loggerheads.

Meanwhile, fans have slammed Suja for creating an unnecessary ruckus. She accused Snehan of throwing away Harish's mic during the course of the task and this has left many upset. Nonetheless, she is also enjoying a decent support from the people who did not like Snehan.

Here, we bring to you some comments and memes found on Twitter:

Wabi-Sabi‏: Snehan was playing his game. Suja was rehearsing her theatrics #biggbosstamil

MB‏: #Oviya is loved by every1 for her boldness and guts but the same is not entertained with #suja Coz of her character. #Biggbosstamil

Shiva‏: Suja was disrespectful but Is that right what snehan did in the balloon task?! Game kaga eppadi vaenaalum thodalaama! #BiggBossTamil

RikasDot‏: Suja is out from #biggboss house on sunday. ‍♀️‍♀️i am waiting for this tweet from every one. #BiggBossTamil #SnehanArmy #AaravArmy

Senthil‏: Contestants think Ganesh and suja playing as a team !! And yesterday except Ganesh no one liked the way suja played !! #BiggBossTamil

Coolchap‏: #BiggBossTamil Im sure many ppl be angry on poor #suja. unfortunately ppl don't see the spirit n candidness instead like 1nly cat smile

Innisai D: Bindu could have very well told snegan that may be Suja felt awkward. But she was just nodding her head playing safe #biggbosstamil

Snehan Force‏: Ganesh Nodded his Head when #Gay3 Said about #Bharani

Now again Nodded his Head when #Suja Said Simliar kind of thing for #Snehan

MB‏: #Suja 's fans are like suja oly acts brainless or indeed brainless...pity for them #Biggbosstamil

Keswa‏: #BiggBossTamil #dramaqueensuja showed her cheap character when she said to snehan to be careful with hands at the beginning of the task

Riley Aura‏: #Snegan gettin worse by day! Wat baffles me is how a poet can end up bein so insensitive n crass in behaviour2wards others #BiggBossTamil