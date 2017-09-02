Bigg Boss Tamil is reaching a crucial stage with only four to five weeks left for the grand finale. With the entry of Harathi and Julie to the house, the strength of the house presently stands at 10. This week, three contestants like Kaajal, Snehan and Aarav are in the danger zone and one among the three will be shown the door.

Going by the trends, Kaajal is most likely to be shown the door. She had entered the house as a wild-card entrant and has not able to win the hearts of the viewers in the short period. This might play a major role in the eviction.

However, a section of audience is out for Aarav's blood for the way he handled Oviya during her stay.

There is a kind of hatred among Oviya's fans against him for ignoring and isolating her during her last days in Bigg Boss house. This apart, his proximity with Gayathri and his lies about Snehan are still fresh in the minds of the viewers. These factors might drive the viewers to vote him out of the house.

This will be beneficial for Snehan, who is expected to be safe this week.

So far, Shree, Raiza, Anuya, Oviya, Shakthi, Namitha, Bharani, Vaiyapuri, Ganja Karuppu and Gayathi have been eliminated. Harathi and Julie were shown the door from Bigg Boss Tamil, but they have been given an entry to the house for a week.