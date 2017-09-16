Aarav was made the captain of the house directly by Bigg Boss this week. Considering his contributions and missed-out chances, he was chosen without following the usual procedures.

Generally, the leaders are elected by the inmates. The other way of selecting the captain is by rewarding the ones, who emerges victorious in tasks given by the Bigg Boss.

However, Aarav is not enjoying the benefit associated with the leadership as he is not safe from the elimination. The captains' names will not be suggested for the elimination. As he was not chosen by the inmates, the Bigg Boss decided not to save him.

As a result, Aarav, unfortunately, is in the danger zone along with Snehan, Harish Kalyan and Vaiyapuri this week.

Going by the response online, Aarav might be eliminated this week. He has not been liked by people for the way he handled Oviya during her stay. His decision to isolate and snub her are the major reasons why people want him to be out of Bigg Boss Tamil.

However, the second name that people consider eliminating is of Snehan. The netizens feel that he is not a straight-forward person, who plays double games and spreads gossips about everybody in the house.

So far, Kaajal, Shree, Raiza, Anuya, Oviya, Shakthi, Namitha, Bharani, Ganja Karuppu and Gayathi have been eliminated.