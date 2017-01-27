The curtains to the Bigg Boss 4 Kannada will drop this weekend. Out of 18 contestants, there are five participants who have entered the final stage of the show, and Pratham is the hot favourite to win the trophy this season.

Pratham has turned himself into a magnet, Parameshwar Gundkal says ahead of grand finale

A poll conducted by us has also shown that it will be a cakewalk for Pratham. Till the article went for publishing, Pratham had garnered 75 percent votes from the Twitterati. This shows his popularity and indicates that he is a strong contender to win Bigg Boss 4 Kannada.

Rekha has come distant second with just little above 12 percent votes. It has to be noted that she is a favourite among family audience and one cannot underestimate her chances of winning. Keerthi is in the third place with a little over 10 percent votes.

Shockingly, Malavika and Mohan have got least number of votes and their combined vote share is less than five percent. Many other media outlets too have carried polls on Bigg Boss 4 Kannada winner and Pratham is leading in many of the polls by huge margin. But polls also indicate that Keerthi and Rekha cannot be ignored.

Interestingly, many celebrities have extended their wishes to Pratham. Notably, Shivaraj Kumar has said in a video message that Pratham has played the game well and blessed him to lift the trophy.

Sheethal Shetty, who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 4 Kannada, has also supported Pratham. She posted, "Hmmmm:) nam pratham na support maadi.. rekha and pratham yaar gedru nange khushine.... Kindly support pratham and rekha both...[sic]"

However, Parameshwar Gundkal, the director of Bigg Boss 4 Kannada, in an interview with International Business Times recently, had said that the social media will not decide the winner.

"Only one particular section is active on Twitter or Facebook and it just accounts for about one percent. Hence, we should not commit the mistake of believing their views as the final judgement," he told IBT.

He clearly said, "The one and only factor that matters is viewers' votes. Their votes alone decides the fates of the contestants. Whichever participant gets maximum votes he will win the game."