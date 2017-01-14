Bigg Boss 4 Kannada took an interesting turn last week after the extension of the show for two more weeks. The grand finale was supposed to be held this weekend. But now it will be happen in the last week of January.

Bigg Boss 4 Kannada: Who will win the trophy this season? Here is the Prediction

Last week, Malavika and Pratham were asked to leave the house, but were kept in the secret room. They were given entry to the house midweek and not surprisingly the duo is in the danger zone yet again.

Well, along with Malavika and Pratham, Rekha and Bhuvan have been nominated for the elimination. This week, the inmates were not asked to suggest two names for the elimination rather two names who have to be safe.

Rekha (six votes), Mohan (four votes) and Shalini (four votes) garnered maximum votes. Unfortunately, Rekha was pushed to the danger zone by captain Keerthi, who was asked to suggest a name for direct elimination.

It has to be noted that the contestants from the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada, who are special guests in the house, were also part of the nomination process.

Who'll be eliminated this week?

Going by people's response, one among Malavika, Bhuvan and Pratham are likely to be eliminated this week. Many predict that Pratham would be safe and there is a strong chance of either Malavika or Bhuvan leaving the show on Saturday, January 14.

People are confident of Rekha being saved as she has not only played the game well, but also won a lot of respect for her natural and sportive behaviour from the inmates.