Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan had to face the wrath of netizens and actresses like Hansika Motwani and Kriti Kharbanda for degrading and stereotyping South Indian films by saying people like "bulging" heroines down south during her initial days inside the house.

Now, the Hate Story 3 actress Zareen Khan, who was a victim of body shaming during her college days and after she made her debut in Bollywood, blasted Hina for making such derogatory remarks and called her 'fake'.

"I really don't know what to tell Hina Khan. She didn't accept a role because she was asked to put on weight...but it's surprising because she is an actor, " Zareen told Spotboye, adding that there are many big names in the industry like Vidya Balan and Randeep Hooda who transformed their body according to the demand of their respective roles.

Zareen further said that if Hina wanted to restrict herself in terms of her looks, it was totally her choice. But the actress is pretty much confident that Hina wouldn't have said no to the role if she had been offered a project opposite a big actor or a director.

Zareen added, "Somehow, I find Hina Khan fake" while speaking to Spotboye.

Earlier, Kriti Kharbanda, has expressed her desire to slap Hina Khan for her 'bulging' comment.

"I had great respect for Hina Khan before that. She is a very big name on television. That is not how you talk about people. You can look at me, I have been an actress down south (and I am not bulgy). There is no need to (say such things on national television). It's rather unfortunate that an actor is talking like that, and an actor of that caliber, that too. What do you mean 'bulging, bulging' do thappad khayegi udhar hi (I will slap her then and there)," Kriti Kharbanda vent her anger in an interview with Spotboye.

"I had also received two offers, which demanded me to put on weight. Both the films were made by big banners," Hina Khan was heard saying in one of the videos of Bigg Boss 11 which went viral after users started circulating the clip on social media.

While the finale episode is just around the corner, it looks like Hina might regret everything she had said during her stint in the Bigg Boss 11 house.