Bigg Boss 11 show has been riding high on drama since the inaugural episode with many of the contestants hurling abuses at each other, especially women.

On Saturday (October 7) episode, Priyank Sharma's stint on the show came to an abrupt end after an argument between him and Akash Dadlani turned violent.

Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Zubair Khan claims show is SCRIPTED; says he was given dialogues [VIDEO]

Priyank denied attacking Akash and requested Salman to check the footage again. However, Salman asked him to walk out of the house as he was the first to get physical and hold Akash's collar.

Meanwhile, Priyank's good friends Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan believe that the hunk was not at fault. Surprisingly, some of the inmates were seen rejoicing Priyank's elimination.

Millions of fans of Priyank were disappointed over his eviction from the show. However, many believe that he is not thrown out but instead kept in a secret room. Given that, Priyank didn't make his last appearance on stage with Salman, many believe that he is still a part of the show.

A reliable Twitter handle, Reality Post has revealed that Priyank will make a surprise entry soon.

#BiggBoss11 EXCLUSIVE : As per our sources, #PriyankSharma will make a Surprise entry in the #BB11 house soon. pic.twitter.com/loOrqQkxhM — Reality Post (@TheRealityPost) October 9, 2017

On Twitter, fans have been requesting Colors TV to bring Priyank back on the show. However, there are some who are happy with the contestant's eviction.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

Hiren Akhade‏ @Mrhiren19

@BeingSalmanKhan Sir please bring #priyank back into the show #BB11

#PriyankaChopra

Miss Biggboss‏ @angleanjal

If u r thinking that #priyank is Eliminated from #BB11 then u r wrong. The reality of dis reality show is he had got immunity

#BiggBoss11

St@rManJeet‏ @lion4018

@BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan Sir #Priyank Ko Ek Chance de do Plzzz Bahar Karna Hai to #ArshiKhan Ko Karo Bahoot Ganda Kar Rahi Hai #BB11

Rajat Rajput‏ @Rajatrajput3181

Back in the show Lao yrrrr #priyank ko hero of the house @BiggBossNewz @iamkamyapunjabi

CheSta Rai‏ @RaiChesta

Yaayyyyyyyy

#priyank will come soooon with a bangggggg

#ISupportPriyank ❤

KUMAR TAMANG‏ @being_kumR

Replying to @iam_luvtyagi

I must say that Priyank has very loyal fans. Priyank made a mistake but still fans are supporting and loving him. #goodFeeling #priyank

Megha Singh‏ @meghas19

@BiggBoss24x7 @BiggBossNewz @eyehinakhan #BB11 feel so bad for @eyehinakhan . Plzz bring #Priyank. Their friendship is so good.

zeus star‏ @Zeushope

Replying to @Sarcasm_taken @arshxkhan and 4 others

Nevertheless #Priyank is out... Justice of sort..Hopefully they won't bring him back

Leena Matthews‏ @leena_matthews

I dont think #priyank should be brought back to the house.. he broke rules.. why should he be given spl treatment.. #BiggBoss11

Tulsi‏ @tulsipatil2420

#priyank

#BringBackPriyank

#BoycottBiggBoss

He is the real man!

@Priyank_FC

And we did it..don't underestimate the power of fans..never

Keep Smiling ❤️ ‏ @tee8632

Replying to @SonaliFan

I feel sorry for #priyank he is a nice dude. When he was told to leave also he took it sportingly ppl in that house used him hope he is back

Tulsi‏ @tulsipatil2420

Replying to @team_priyank @TeamPriyank_FC and 6 others

Don't Never estimate the power of fans!!! #priyank #BringBackPriyank #BoycottBiggBoss Real man takes stand fr wrong kinds of stuff!!

@Too__dramatic

Heard that #Priyank will be coming back #BB11 #BigBoss11

Koushik‏ @Koushik50793870

Replying to@BiggBossAddict Celebrating #priyank eviction especially a guy who wasn't totaly fault is inhuman.bang bang gang is worst #shilpa totally prepared fr game

Pankaj Nainakwal ⚡‏ @pankajnainakwal

Those who have issues when #Priyank come back... if punnet can come back and kushal ...then #Priyank coming back is fair

Shekhar Rathore‏ @itsSR11

@BiggBoss I think nobody has right 2 comment on some1s sexuality, wt #priyank did was absolutely right #BringBackPriyank

Sushil Rathi‏ @SushilRathi4