Bigg Boss 11 show has been riding high on drama since the inaugural episode with many of the contestants hurling abuses at each other, especially women.
On Saturday (October 7) episode, Priyank Sharma's stint on the show came to an abrupt end after an argument between him and Akash Dadlani turned violent.
Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Zubair Khan claims show is SCRIPTED; says he was given dialogues [VIDEO]
Priyank denied attacking Akash and requested Salman to check the footage again. However, Salman asked him to walk out of the house as he was the first to get physical and hold Akash's collar.
Meanwhile, Priyank's good friends Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan believe that the hunk was not at fault. Surprisingly, some of the inmates were seen rejoicing Priyank's elimination.
Millions of fans of Priyank were disappointed over his eviction from the show. However, many believe that he is not thrown out but instead kept in a secret room. Given that, Priyank didn't make his last appearance on stage with Salman, many believe that he is still a part of the show.
A reliable Twitter handle, Reality Post has revealed that Priyank will make a surprise entry soon.
#BiggBoss11 EXCLUSIVE : As per our sources, #PriyankSharma will make a Surprise entry in the #BB11 house soon. pic.twitter.com/loOrqQkxhM— Reality Post (@TheRealityPost) October 9, 2017
On Twitter, fans have been requesting Colors TV to bring Priyank back on the show. However, there are some who are happy with the contestant's eviction.
Check out some of the Twitter reactions:
