Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11
Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11Twitter

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan was seen in tears after many of the contestants hurled abuses at her. However, this incident sparked a debate on Twitter on whether the popular celebrity contestant's tears were real or fake.

Hina had verbal spat with Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra during the luxury budget task of Bigg Boss 11 on day 24. Puneesh had used an abusive word against Hina, which apparently was too much for her to bear.

At the end of the episode, Hina was seen sitting alone at the garden area of the house, and profusely crying. She was seen talking to herself about how she is hurt for the fact that her parents would have to bear all these insulting words for their daughter.

Co-contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy had tried to console Hina but she asked him not to make it apparent to other contestants that she was crying. At one point of time, Sabyasachi sat in front of her, and then Hina requested him to sit beside her and not in the front. While Hina told him so apparently to avoid other contestants from noticing that she was in trouble, many of the viewers felt that she did so to ensure that Sabyasachi won't block the camera.

There are several reactions on Twitter on Hina's crying episode. Some called it genuine emotion and some others labelled it as "crocodile tears" 

There is a kind of war between fans of the TV actress and others on the micro blogging site. Anti-Hina section claimed that she was acting on the show to gain sympathy as there was no reason to cry and talk to herself in front of the cameras.

Her fans tried to defend her saying that the entire house has cameras and it is natural for humans to cry when they are extremely hurt. Check some of the responses on Twitter on Hina crying in Bigg Boss 11:

