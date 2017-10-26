On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan was seen in tears after many of the contestants hurled abuses at her. However, this incident sparked a debate on Twitter on whether the popular celebrity contestant's tears were real or fake.

Hina had verbal spat with Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra during the luxury budget task of Bigg Boss 11 on day 24. Puneesh had used an abusive word against Hina, which apparently was too much for her to bear.

At the end of the episode, Hina was seen sitting alone at the garden area of the house, and profusely crying. She was seen talking to herself about how she is hurt for the fact that her parents would have to bear all these insulting words for their daughter.

Co-contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy had tried to console Hina but she asked him not to make it apparent to other contestants that she was crying. At one point of time, Sabyasachi sat in front of her, and then Hina requested him to sit beside her and not in the front. While Hina told him so apparently to avoid other contestants from noticing that she was in trouble, many of the viewers felt that she did so to ensure that Sabyasachi won't block the camera.

There are several reactions on Twitter on Hina's crying episode. Some called it genuine emotion and some others labelled it as "crocodile tears"

There is a kind of war between fans of the TV actress and others on the micro blogging site. Anti-Hina section claimed that she was acting on the show to gain sympathy as there was no reason to cry and talk to herself in front of the cameras.

Her fans tried to defend her saying that the entire house has cameras and it is natural for humans to cry when they are extremely hurt. Check some of the responses on Twitter on Hina crying in Bigg Boss 11:

Hina is so strong she didn't want people to see her crying — SP (@SP_2706) October 25, 2017

And she is crying infront of the camera — Naresh limbu (@norace123) October 25, 2017

Ghar me har jagah camera hai duh — SP (@SP_2706) October 25, 2017

Rest room may toh naya hey bhai — Naresh limbu (@norace123) October 25, 2017

Rest room mei kyu roye..has she done amything wrong?? — Shruti Goel (@shrutigoel09) October 25, 2017

Bhai aise garden me aakar open cameras pe kon rota hai Bhai... ??? — Suleman Shaikh?? (@Suleman_Shaiikh) October 25, 2017

I said here open camera if she is realy hurt she not come to open place for crying

She used bathrom or maybe bed but this is daily soap act — Suleman Shaikh?? (@Suleman_Shaiikh) October 25, 2017

Hina khan ka rona aur swami om ka rona barabar hai...sabko gali do to kuch nai ..khud ko koi gali de to meaning samjhati h...crocodile tears — brijendra pandey (@BrijendraP) October 25, 2017

@eyehinakhan kitna natak kar sakti hai? Show off queen.. ek dum fake.. — Ritesh Choudhary (@riteshc1986) October 25, 2017

Aise kaun rota hai bhai ?

Koi rota hai , toh man me chezo ko realise karke rota hai , aise bolke kaun rota hai bhai ? ..sab natak ? — Manoj Kumar (@BiggBoss849) October 25, 2017

She is a actressssss... she knows when to gain sympathy. — Sheetal Salman (@sheetalsalman) October 25, 2017

Break down nai kuch nai sab natak hai uska.... Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai part 2 — Shweta (@mysterious_gem) October 25, 2017

Kaha jayegi sab jagah camera gharwalo ke samne royegi toh bolega drama washrrom mai jaye toh https://t.co/vIcJFs4cZa people cheap thinking — isha (@ishasha66794754) October 25, 2017

C cud hv cried in d bathroom keepng hr mic aside n nt narratng all d story. C did it jst to mk sure c bcms right infrnt of othrs. Overactng — Preeti Mishra (@_mishra_preeti) October 25, 2017

@BiggBoss @eyehinakhan I felt really bad for her and when she just hides her face it was so heart touching it wasn't acting — Puneet/ᵀᵉᵃᵐⱽⁱᵏʳᵃᵐ (@punsjham18) October 25, 2017

