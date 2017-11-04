Soon after news of South Indian actress Gehana Vasisth being sued for Rs 1 crore by Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan's publicist Flynn Remedios broke, Gehana's spokesperson came out with the actress' response.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 3, Flynn Remedios said: "I have been reading statements and articles based on interviews given by Gehana Vasisth concerning the private life of my client Arshi Khan. I had kept quiet till now, because when a show like Bigg Boss is on, everyone jumps onto the bandwagon."

The actress has been sued for making defamatory and scandalous statements against Arshi.

Gehana has also revealed that she is not scared of any legal notice. "Main kissi ke baap se nahi darti (I'm not scared of anyone), I am not scared of Flynn Remedios. Arshi Khan and her publicist can go to hell," Gehana told Tellychakkar.com.

It may be recalled that Gehana has been continuously making allegations against several Bigg Boss 11 contestants, including Arshi, Bandgi Kalra, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde.

Earlier, Arshi's publicist had sued Priyank for Rs 50 lakh, alleging that he made false controversial news about Arshi in public.

Arshi was in the news last year when some reports claimed the police in Pune and Goa had accused her of prostitution.

Priyank raised this controversial issue inside Bigg Boss 11 house and hence Flynn Remedios has demanded an unconditional apology from Priyank.