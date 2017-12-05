With less than a month remaining for the Bigg Boss 11 to conclude, the competition inside the house has been getting intense with each passing day. Hina Khan, Shilpa Sinde, Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani are considered the strongest contestants among all the remaining housemates.

But it seems former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi has already guessed the winner ahead of the final episode of Bigg Boss 11.

According to the Bigg Boss 10 finalist, Shilpa is likely to win this edition.

"Overall, I feel these commoners have watched Season 10 and are just following the same strategy in the current season. These commoners are not worried about how they are portraying their self; their aim is just to be seen on camera through fights etc just for the sake of surviving on the show," Manu told Mumbai Mirror.

Not just Manu, several viewers too feel the same. In fact, Shilpa's fans have increased multiple folds after her stint inside the house. In fact, the former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress has broken the record of the highest tweet count for any Bigg Boss contestant ever in all seasons till date.

While talking about another strong contestant of the house Hina, Manu said, ''Hina is the 'Ms Right' always because she doesn't see anything nor does she understand anything wrong, but then this is a fact that she has a huge command on her fans. Her team members are besides her always and those who know how to do groupism have the majority and go ahead in the game. So, this is one of her qualities and it is appreciated."

Meanwhile, on the show, makers of Bigg Boss 11 are leaving no stone unturned to keep the entertainment quotient high. In the latest episode, Shilpa Shinde and Aakash Dadlani were nominated for eviction.

However, it seems the makers have come up with a twist to add some spice to the show. According to reports, Akash might not get evicted, but be sent to the secret room. Also, the voting lines have been closed for the week, which further hints that no eviction will take place this week.