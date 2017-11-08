The fights inside the Bigg Boss 11 house are getting intense day by day; all thanks to Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde, whose constant arguments have worked wonders for the show.

While they have been making some shocking revelations about each other, Vikas had maintained the decency to not reveal any secrets, however, Shilpa recently went too personal in her approach.

There were reports recently that Shilpa's ex-beau Romit Raj was interested to enter the show and while it would surely grab a lot of attention, now reports have been doing the rounds that Vikas' ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan has been approached by the makers to enter the show as wild card contestant.

A Bollywood life report says that Parth has been offered a huge sum of money to be on the show as his entry will result in havoc inside the house and expose a lot of secrets of the two.

But unfortunately, Parth has decided to stay away from Vikas and not wash dirty linen in public. "Parth has decided to not go in the past, which is why he has flatly refused to be on the show, even though they were ready to pay him quite a handsome remuneration," says the source.

For the uninitiated, Parth, who had worked with producer Vikas on shows like Kaise Yeh Yaariaan and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, had accused Vikas of molestation and payments dues.

The matter became more controversial when Ekta Kapoor revealed that Parth and Vikas were in a relationship. "Vikas and Parth were close to each other and were in a relationship. Parth has accused Vikas of touching him inappropriately on December 7, 2013, and 20 days later, he was with Vikas holidaying in Bangkok! I know because I was also there to bring in the New Year. I have seen several videos of him professing his love for Vikas," Ekta had told DNA.

Although the matter was resolved later, it severely affected Parth and Vikas' professional relationship as well.