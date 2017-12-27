Luv Tyagi, who is nominated for eviction along with Priyank Sharma in the upcoming week of Bigg Boss 11, has turned out to be one of the most loved contestants inside the house.

Luv is winning hearts mostly because he never played dirty and also for his intelligent game plan and being friends with all inmates. However, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, Luv was seen imitating Priyank and mocking his dance moves with Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde.

Ever since Hina Khan and Priyank's friendship fell apart, Luv too isn't quite fond of the latter anymore. He, in fact, didn't bother to apologise when Priyank was visibly upset with his mimicry.

While a few viewers may have taken it in a light manner, Luv's act didn't go down well with former Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchantt, who has been following this season very closely.

She tweeted her disappointment with the commoner. "Luv u are not a friend !!! #BB11" This was followed by a long tweet that said, "How difficult is it to understand ki task mien mooh pe mazak udana kisi Ko gussa dilane and peeth peeche bitching karna par saamne dost Bankar Rehna are two different things !!! Now luv fans will flip .. enjoy commenting and abusing

Gudnite #BB11".

Well, she was right when it came to Luv's fans, who in no time started trolling her on Twitter.

Zeba Siddiqui: Tm hoti kon ho kisi k bare mai bolne wali bigboss ho? Jo luv priyank ya hina k fans tmhare opinion se effect honge?May be luv is playing game..may be wo strategy ho uski..shilxpa k grp mai ache bnne ki cz luv aisa bht br kr chuka h bad mai confess krta h.ki wo jhut tha so relax

@iMuKesh07: Bhai sabka pata hai dosti kisane nibhayi hai

Sultani aakhade mein harane ke baad bhi priyank ne use nicha nhi dikhaya

And ye luv YOUTH ICON pe jo lecture de raha tha

BATA doon tumako ki ALL YOUTH likes dance

AB TU HI soch le bhai aage

@AreenaK82809429: pic.twitter.com/kjTcy6eOZX iske baray me kya kahengi ap Rakshasni jee? Or humne b dkha h ap kese @princenarula88 or @Norafatehi k peechey kesi batein krti thi apne season me! U need a reality check Vikas k or kis hadd tk gurogi !!

@NymphJarin: Do you even watch MTV extra dose where priyank & vikas are doing nothing but bitching about hina and luv? How can you see that? jst bcz #Luvtyagi is a commoner and priyank is vikas's so called "FRIEND" that's y you're supporting his friend?

NOT DONE KISH

I WAS A FAN OF YOURS