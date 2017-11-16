Hina Khan is one of the most-talked-about contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. The actress has been criticised by viewers for her manipulative nature and was even trolled after she had to destroy her soft toy to safe Luv Tyagi from elimination.

Hina has been nominated for eviction this week along with Benafsha Soonawalla and Sapna Choudhary, and rumour has it that she will be eliminated.

Shocking! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra thrown out of house; father hospitalised

While the news will shock readers given that Hina has a massive fan base that will certainly vote for her, it has been revealed that the makers have a twist in store for viewers as Hina will not be eliminated but sent to a secret room.

She will thus be able to learn about other's views and perspectives of the game and understand her relations with co-contestants better. Also, rumour has it that there will be no eviction this week as the show witnessed a double elimination the previous week.

"There is buzz that Hina Khan might get evicted this week. However, it won't be an eviction. The makers might put her in a secret room from where she can oversee what is happening inside the house. It is similar to what was done with Mandana Karimi in season nine. In the next round of nominations, it is Luv Tyagi who is most likely to leave the house," a source told Bollywood Life.

It now remains to be seen if Hina living in secret room result in huge fights inside the house. In the previous seasons, Mandana Karimi, Priyanka Jagga and Manu Punjabi were sent to the secret room and it led to massive fights after they re-entered the house.