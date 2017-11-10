Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma's closeness has started grabbing attention on Bigg Boss 11. While Priyank's girlfriend Divya Agarwal announced their break-up, Benafsha's boyfriend Varun Sood said he trusts her.

Talking exclusively to International Business Times, India, Varun has reacted to the November 9 episode of Salman Khan's show in which Priyank and Benafsha talk about their relationship and consequences if they continue.

Varun Sood said: "Basically I don't watch Big Boss and whatever I know is from my family. I haven't spoken to them yet so I don't really know what's happening."

"See the thing is I have been on reality shows. And I know what all they edit and what all they don't. It's a 24 hour thing that they sitting in the same house. You only get to watch one hour on the episode. And you really don't know what's happening the rest of the 23 hours. So I shall not jump to conclusion. I shall wait until she is out and talk to her about it. It's not a big deal."

Is Varun Sood insecure?

He said: "Not at all, I trust her. I trust her on a different level all together. I am pretty sure there's something more this which hasn't been shown. And when she's out, I'll ask her. I am a guy who doesn't jump into the conclusion. I am a sorted guy in the head and I shall wait 60 more days she'll come with the trophy, then I'll ask her. That's not an issue."