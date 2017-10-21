Day 19 of Bigg Boss 11 saw the housemates electing the new captain of the house besides the regular fights and arguments between Hina Khan, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta.

If you have missed the October 20 episode of Bigg Boss 11, we bring to you the highlights of Day 19.

Captaincy task:

The housemates selected the best performers of luxury budget task — Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary — as contenders in the captaincy race.

For the race, Hina and Sapna were asked to select one representative each who would sit in different glass containers. The remaining housemates had to put sand in the containers while the representatives had to throw the sand out of the containers.

Hiten Tejwani and Puneesh Sharma were chosen as Hina and Sapna's representatives, respectively. The contender having less sand in her glass container would win the captaincy task.

Hina becomes captain:

Hiten threw the most amount of sand out of his box and managed to get Hina the captaincy. Sapna, Arshi and a few others were visibly upset with Hina being the new captain of the house.

Nominated contestants plead with audience to save them:

The nominated contestants Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani, Hina, Sapna Choudhary and Puneesh Sarma tried their best to convince the audience to vote for them and save them from eviction.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan will see two wild card contestants entering the house — Dhinchak Pooja and Priyank Sharma.