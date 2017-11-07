Priyank Sharma, who is grabbing a lot of attention with his stint in the Bigg Boss 11 house, has apparently bagged another project, even though there is still long way before the controversial show could wind up.

The show is tentatively titled Mr. & Mrs. Delhi NCR 2018 and will be on the lines of India's Next Top Model, India Forums reported.

It's an eight episodic reality series, Priyank who had participated in two reality shows -- Roadies and Spiltsvilla-- before Bigg Boss 11, will be seen judging Mr. & Mrs. Delhi NCR 2018.

The auditions for the show will begin on December 22 and will go on air in January. Besides Priyank Sharma, Rannvijay Singha, Ankit Bathla and Angad Hasija will also take the judges' seat. Rashi Rao, Miss India Earth 2016, will also be one of the panelists for the grand finale.

Meanwhile, inside Bigg Boss 11 house, Priyank he has been getting into fights with most of the housemates ever since he returned on the show. Just a few days ago, he locked horns with Arshi Khan and the fight took an ugly turn when Priyank mocked the latter for wearing revealing clothes in the house.

This remark left Arshi furious and other inmates had to intervene to calm her down. In the upcoming episode, Priyank will also get into a fight with Puneesh Sharma.