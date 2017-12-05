Arshi Khan has beaten 'old' Alia Bhat's record. This hilarious video of her getting the basic general knowledge questions wrong is worth watching.

Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan turn quiz masters and ask Arshi questions like: 'What is Delhi's capital?'; 'What is our national insect?'; 'What is our national song?'; 'Which is bigger - Sun, Neptune, Jupiter or Pluto?'; 'What is Pakistan's capital?'; 'Who built Taj Mahal?' and many more.

Watch the full video here

To which Arshi's answers are: 'Bhopal'; 'Mosquito'; 'Satyamev Jayate'; 'I haven't seen any so how I can I tell which one is bigger'; 'Karachi'; and 'Shahzaade Salim and Akbar'.

Further more, Arshi said that Bhutan is a country which is in Nepal. When Akash asked which country is also an island, Arshi's answer was MUMBAI. Like really?

This deserves slowest claps to be very honest. We couldn't stop laughing! This is beyond dumbness. Looking at the camera, Vikas kept on saying: 'Alia, please meet your biggest fan.'

Talking about the ongoing happenings in Bigg Boss, Arshi Khan's big war with Akash Dadlani is going on. While he is nominated this week with Shilpa Shinde, it doesn't stop him to take on fights with his best friend Arshi.

This week's voting lines are closed as one of them (Akash or Shilpa) will be entering the secret room. Let's wait and watch.

Recently evicted contestant Bandgi opened up about Arshi and told Firstpost: "Arshi was good earlier, now she is playing a dirty game. For the first half season she was with Shilpa, and the second half she shifted on Hina's side, but she has realised that it's not working. Coming weeks will be bad for her."