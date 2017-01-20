Viewers of Bigg Boss 10 are eagerly waiting for an exciting semi-final, which will be attended by Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood superstar will be making an appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted show to promote his upcoming film, Raees.

The episode is expected to be a laugh riot. There is a lot to look forward to in the episode, right from the crackling chemistry between the two Khans and Shah Rukh's witty nature to some incredible performances by the actors.

Here is what you can expect during the semi-finale weekend:

Shah Rukh will make a dramatic entry on the Bigg Boss 10 stage. Both Salman and SRK will promote Raees by donning black Pathani suits. Salman will also deliver some already popular dialogues from the film. The episode will also see the two actors entertain viewers with fun-filled games.

Both the superstars will groove to the song, Laila Main Laila from Raees, which is one of the top chart-busters today. They will be accompanied by Sunny Leone, who is another attraction of the episode. Sunny will set the stage on fire with her new version of Laila Main Laila with both the Khans.

Shah Rukh will also enter the house and engage the remaining contestants – Bani J, Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut, Mona Lisa and Rohan Mehra – with fun games.

Where to watch the episode online

You can get a sneak peek of the episode by visiting the official website of Colors TV. You can also watch the full episode online by visiting Voot.com