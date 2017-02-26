Since the Oscars are taking place on Sunday (February 26) night, HBO has premiered the second episode of Big Little Lies on HBO Go and HBO Now of its usual Sunday airtime.

Episode 2 of Big Little Lies is titled "Serious Mothering" and the episode's timeline covers a 48-hour time span within the one hour episode. Unlike the first episode, which boiled down to the murder, episode 2 revolves around the mothers and children of the show. It deals with the parenting politics in Monterey and how school drama affects the lives of the adults.

Also Read: Big Little Lies episode 2 spoilers: 'Somebody's Dead' but who? Was Nicole Kidman's husband Perry murdered?

The plotline of the second episode:

Jane tries to keep it together as Ziggy queries why they moved to Monterey – a question for which she has no easy answers. Madeline gets news that her community-theatre production might get derailed, and is outraged to learn that Renata is throwing a birthday party for Amabella and didn't invite Ziggy. Citing tensions from the night before, Celeste suggests Perry that they see a counsellor after he returns from his business trip. Nathan and Ed meet in hopes of smoothing out the tensions between their wives, and themselves.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have mentioned in many interviews that the show will not only focus on the suspicious murder but will break the perfect glass facades behind which the character hides. The evidence of the statement is visible in the second episode.

Episode 2 reveals the tension between the mothers in the neighbourhood and has many moments that gives viewers an insight into each character. In the first episode, viewers are introduced to a mature Chloe and in the second, the makers reveal glimpses of Ziggy's sweetness. According the Vox's episode 2 review, viewers will also meet an adorable new character, Harry the Hippo, the class mascot. But the stuffed toy will reveal some dark secrets; so watch out.

But the biggest question that viewers want the answer to is related to Jane. The episode will make viewers curious about Jane's past as the character will be questioned about her sudden shift to the new city. What led the single mother parting way with her family to a land where no one really knows her? What is the truth? Could you spot the lie?

Where to watch: The second episode airs on HBO

Time: 9 pm EST

Where to watch online: You can stream Big Little Lies episode 2 here:

HBO Go

HBO Now

The second episode airs on February 28 on Star World Premiere HD at 10 PM (IST)