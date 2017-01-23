Remember when Sheldon Cooper bought uranium one summer to build a small nuclear reactor in his shed with the aim to provide free electricity? Avid fans with also remember Mrs Cooper (Sheldon's mom) narrating that a man from the government came down to explain to him that it was against the law to have yellow cake uranium in a shed.

While all of us imagined a lean little Sheldon pissed off and running off into his room, the creators are now preparing to bring our imaginations to life. The creators have decided on a Big Bang Theory spinoff featuring Sheldon Cooper's life as a teenager. The spinoff might feature incidents that have been narrated by his mother in the original series.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Jim Parsons, who plays the role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, shared that the creators of TBBT have done such a great job with building Sheldon's background. "It just seems like a really wasted opportunity if you don't decide to explore the origin story with that," he shares.

"I mean, they've layered so many things in there over the past decade that is already there to be drawn from. I'm really excited about it," he shares. However, the show will be different than the Big Bang Theory. Parson hints that the spinoff is aimed at a much younger crowd.

So who will play his younger version? The makers are yet to decide on who will be donning the teenage Sheldon version. But Parsons has one advice to whoever will play the role. "I would advise that actor to watch me as little as possible and take that thing by the horns and make it [their] own," he said. The young star should not be afraid to give teen Sheldon his own twist, he shares.

Fans of the obnoxious character cannot wait to see who will be casted as Sheldon junior and whether all the stories about his teenage life will be incorporated in the show or not. However, fans will be disappointed that original characters Penny, Leonard, Raj, Howard, Amy and Bernadette will not feature in the spinoff for obvious reasons. The original series is into its tenth season now.