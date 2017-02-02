All babies are adorable. Nobody can deny it. And, so is Bhutan's royal baby Dragon Prince.

The baby prince of Bhutan Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck turns one-year-old on Sunday, February 5, 2017. In honour of His Royal Highness, the palace has released a brand new photo of the adorable royal baby.

Dressed in yellow, the Dragon Prince posed at Lingkana Palace while holding a yellow toy car, just ahead of his first birthday. With his beautiful eyes and sweet face, he is undoubtedly one of the world's most adorable royal babies.

Baby Jigme will celebrate his birthday with His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as the king turns 37 on February 27.

The Bhutanese website Yellow, which is run by the royal media department, aptly described the photo "will melt your heart!" The website writes:

February is the month of new beginnings — Bhutanese celebrate Losar (27 Feb) the New Year in the Bhutanese calendar, amidst pink sprinkles of peach blossoms. In February we celebrate His Majesty's Birth Anniversary (21 Feb) and also the first birthday of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey (5 Feb). In celebration of these happy occasions, we bring you the February calendar- featuring this photograph of HRH Gyalsey at almost one year old, which will melt your heart! We take this opportunity to offer our wishes, love, and prayers to His Majesty and HRH Gyalsey.

The king and the queen have also shared photos on their own Facebook pages. The gorgeous royal couple has been called the William and Kate of the Himalayas and so the Dragon Prince can easily be named the "Prince George of the Himalayas."

Now, let's just swoon over the adorable royal baby.