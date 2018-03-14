Bhushan Kumar celebrated Aamir Khan's birthday on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur by surprising him with a cake.
Kumar was the first person to wish Aamir this year by cutting a cake and celebrating the actor's birthday along with the crew.
As Aamir was busy in shooting, Kumar paid a surprise visit by flying down to Jodhpur to specially wish the actor.
The celebration began with Kumar offering a piece of cake to Aamir, who was quite surprised by his presence.
(Disclaimer: Content provided by PR)