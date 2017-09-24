Sanjay Dutt's much-anticipated comeback film Bhoomi, seems to have failed to make a big impact despite all the hype, recording only an average business at the box office. The movie, which stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta in lead roles, earned Rs 4.72 crore in two days of its release.

Bhoomi had managed to secure about 2000 screens across the country for its release, but witnessed less occupancy in theatres. The film seems to failed to impress the fans much, who specially came down to watch Sanju Baba in his popular macho avatar. The action also went missing from the revenge drama (except for the last 20 minutes) which further left viewers disappointmented.

The movie clashed with Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton and Haseena Parker on September 22 and earned Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 2.47 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Bhoomi box office numbers on Twitter.

#Bhoomi Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.47 cr. Total: ₹ 4.72 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2017

Moviegoers were also quick to point out that they found Bhoomi's overall storyline similar to that of Sanjay Dutt's 2002 movie Pitaah which also revolves around a father who tries to revenge his daughter's brutal rape, fight nepotism and win justice.

While the initial two days collections fell below the expectated levels, it remains to be seen if Sanjay Dutt's fading star power could pull it back on the track and gain momentum in the days to come.