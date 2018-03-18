Superstar Mahesh Babu's Panche Kattu avatar featured in the new poster of director Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN), which was released as a Ugadi treat for Prince fans, has gone viral on social media.

Mahesh Babu has suffered a big setback in his career with his recent releases like Brahmotsavam and Spyder tanking big time at the box office. In a bid to get his fallen glory back, the actor has teamed up with director Koratala Siva, who scored him a blockbuster, Srimanthudu. He has pinned a lot of hopes on his latest project Bharat Ane Nenu.

Koratala Siva, who is under immense pressure to score a hit for Mahesh Babu, is leaving no stone unturned to make Bharat Ane Nenu a successful venture. Besides focusing on its production, the director is also busy finding new ways to promote the movie. He has adapted unique publicity strategies to release its first look and teaser, which have received a superb response and gone viral on social media.

Koratala Siva took to his Twitter account on March 18 to wish his followers on the occasion of Ugadi. The director also released a brand new poster of Bharat Ane Nenu. He tweeted, "తెలుగు వారందరికీ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు #BharathAneNenu (Sic)."

It is well-known that Mahesh Babu is playing the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in the Koratala Siva-directed political thriller drama.

DVV Danayya is producing Bharat Ane Nenu with a whopping budget under his banner DVV Entertainments. Kiara Advani is playing Mahesh Babu's wife in the movie. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film and Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting to listen to its songs.