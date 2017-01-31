Here's a shocking news for fans of Saumya Tandon. The actress, who is ruling the hearts of millions with her portrayal of Anita Bhabhi in popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, is married.

The news came as a surprise since the gorgeous actress has had never opened up about her love life. However, it seems Saumya is ready to take her personal life public as she posted some pictures from her honeymoon in Switzerland on her Twitter handle. "Became kids again in r 1st skiing class. Learning,Falling,rising, together. In a new class of life with marriage hope v hav fun along d way [sic]," her post read.

According to reports, Saumya married her long-term boyfriend Saurabh Devendra Singh last year. It was a private ceremony in Mumbai.

The actress now joins the list of popular celebrities who got hitched last year. In fact, the year 2016 witnessed the maximum number of small screen stars' weddings including Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya-Vivek Dahiya, Siddhant Karnick-Megha Gupta, Suyyash Rai-Kishwer Merchantt and Shikha Singh-Karan Shah.

In January this year, popular TV actress Kavita Kaushik, Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi, Ginnie Virdi of Udaan fame and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actress Somya Seth surprised their fans with their wedding news.