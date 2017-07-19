It's been more than a month since singer Beyonce and her husband Jay Z welcomed their twins Sir Carter and Rumi. The Lemonade songstress recently took to Instagram to unveil the first photo of their newborns.

In the photo, the songstress wore a purple-coloured layered outfit while pairing it up with a light blue veil. The pop diva's twins are seen taking a comfortable nap on their mother's arm. The beautiful picture garnered nearly 10 million likes in total with a zillion comments.

While the Beyhive went crazy about their favourite singer giving birth to the twins, some fans have gone a step ahead to recreate the incredible moment from Queen Bey's latest photo.

The parents of the newborns took an effort to recreate the special moment like.

Here is the photo Beyonce Knowles posted on Instagram on July 14.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ??❤️?????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

And, here are the spoofs created by her fans and some of these are hilarious.

I love this mom! If I tried this Beyonce shoot I'd end up looking a bit like this hilarious mom. #Beyonce #beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/lCJ57knnJc — Sasha Zahore (@SashaZahore) July 16, 2017