Priyanka Chopra is charging her way strongly into Hollywood. After proclaiming the tag of the highest paid TV actor, courtesy Quantico, the actress has gracefully made her way to one of the top three beautiful women in the world. While she couldn't beat Queen Bey Beyonce to the first spot, she featured second on the list of World's most beautiful women of 2017.
The Quantico actress was placed on top of the list following a poll conducted by a Buzznet, where she got the second highest votes. The website listed 30 women and about 7 million voted in the poll.
The actress took to twitter to thank the website and everyone who voted for her. "Thank u @BUZZNET and all who voted. @Beyonce is my number 1 too!!" she tweeted.
Chopra is indeed becoming a Hollywood favourite as the Baywatch actress was recently recognised as Hollywood's most bankable badass by Marie Claire and becoming the top paid television actor.
Thank u @BUZZNET and all who voted. @Beyonce is my number 1 too!! https://t.co/N6F8syOdsz— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 1, 2017
PeeCee featured alongside Taylor Hill, Beauty and The Beast actress Emma Watson, Fifty Shades Darker's Dakota Johnson, Justice League's Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie and La La Land's Emma Stone among others.
Here's the complete list:
Beyonce
Priyanka Chopra
Taylor Hill
Emma Watson
Dakota Johnson
Hilary Clinton
Margot Robbie
Angelina Jolie
Fahriye Evcen
Alexandra Daddario
Victoria Ruffo
Emma Stone
Gigi Hadid
Niki Karimi
Ashley Graham
Gal Gadot
Blake Lively
Amanda Cerny
Adriana Lima
Haifa Wehbe
Michelle Obama
Oprah Winfrey
Elizaveta Boyarskaya
Ronda Rousey
Manuela Arcuri
Anne Curtis
Naomi Campbell
Taraneh Alidoosti
Alicia Vikander
Mozhdah Jamalzadah
Chopra is charging her way into the industry as she is set to make her Hollywood debut in Baywatch starring alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass. The movie releases on May 26.