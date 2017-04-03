Priyanka Chopra is charging her way strongly into Hollywood. After proclaiming the tag of the highest paid TV actor, courtesy Quantico, the actress has gracefully made her way to one of the top three beautiful women in the world. While she couldn't beat Queen Bey Beyonce to the first spot, she featured second on the list of World's most beautiful women of 2017.

The Quantico actress was placed on top of the list following a poll conducted by a Buzznet, where she got the second highest votes. The website listed 30 women and about 7 million voted in the poll.

The actress took to twitter to thank the website and everyone who voted for her. "Thank u @BUZZNET and all who voted. @Beyonce is my number 1 too!!" she tweeted.

Chopra is indeed becoming a Hollywood favourite as the Baywatch actress was recently recognised as Hollywood's most bankable badass by Marie Claire and becoming the top paid television actor.

PeeCee featured alongside Taylor Hill, Beauty and The Beast actress Emma Watson, Fifty Shades Darker's Dakota Johnson, Justice League's Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie and La La Land's Emma Stone among others.

Here's the complete list:

Beyonce

Priyanka Chopra

Taylor Hill

Emma Watson

Dakota Johnson

Hilary Clinton

Margot Robbie

Angelina Jolie

Fahriye Evcen

Alexandra Daddario

Victoria Ruffo

Emma Stone

Gigi Hadid

Niki Karimi

Ashley Graham

Gal Gadot

Blake Lively

Amanda Cerny

Adriana Lima

Haifa Wehbe

Michelle Obama

Oprah Winfrey

Elizaveta Boyarskaya

Ronda Rousey

Manuela Arcuri

Anne Curtis

Naomi Campbell

Taraneh Alidoosti

Alicia Vikander

Mozhdah Jamalzadah

Chopra is charging her way into the industry as she is set to make her Hollywood debut in Baywatch starring alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass. The movie releases on May 26.