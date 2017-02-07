Betsy DeVos: Democrats make case against Trumps pick for education secretary

Democrats take to the floor of the US Senate to make the case against President Donald Trumps pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos. DeVos surpassed a crucial hurdle on 3 February in a party-line 52 to 48 vote. A final vote is expected at 12pm EST/5pm GMT on Tuesday (7 February). Democrats will hold the floor for the next 24 hours, until the final vote, to do everything we can to persuade just one more Republican to join us, Washington Senator Patty Murray said on the Senate floor.