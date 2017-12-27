Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma a.k.a Virushka's Mumbai reception was one starry and blingy affair. Read on to know who wore what and managed to look beautiful and not-so-great!

In Pics: Dhoni, Sachin, Aishwarya Rai, Yuvraj Singh at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reception

Kangana Ranaut followed Anushka Sharma and went with Sabyasachi for her outing. With full sleeve blouse and (almost the same) flowers in her hair, Kangana looked beautiful.

Kriti Sanon chose a Manish Malhotra sari and managed to look pretty.

Diana Penty picked a Falguni And Shane Peacock lehenga and carried the look with grace.

Aditi Rao Hydari wore Manish Malhotra separates and as always she looked amazing.

Aishwarya Rai also chose none other than Manish Malhotra and oh boy, she looked charming as ever.

Lara Dutta picked up a Tarun Tahiliani outfit and we really don't know what to make of it. Why Lara?

Rekha, Madhuri and Sridevi – the actresses looked stunning and they are definitely not here to age anytime soon. Rekha chose her signature silk sari, Sridevi picked up a royal blue Manish Malhotra saree and walked in with Boney Kapoor at the reception. And Madhuri Dixit was seen in a Tarun Tahiliani sari and looked lovely!

Sara Ali Khan attended Virat and Anushka's wedding reception wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She definitely kept it simple. Walked in with brother Ibrahim, Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra – this group definitely was among the best dressed.

Priyanka Chopra wore a silk Banarasi saree but we are a little confused! Definitely not happening. We have seen Priyanka in other brilliant sarees. Why this?

Katrina Kaif wore a Manish Malhotra skirt and top and looked stunning as she kept her makeup and hairdo simple.

Vaani Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar wore white and looked gorgeous. While Vaani's saree was a Manish Malhotra, Bhumi's lehenga worked in her favour.

Richa Chadha

Sagarika Ghatge