Everybody might have written off the once famous mobile phone maker Nokia after it became a victim of stiff competition from other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) like Samsung, Motorola, Sony, LG and several others. But the company has bounced back after a short hiatus with the help of HMD Global and it has several handsets in the line up this year.

The company, which is known more for feature phones, has already released a few devices -- Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. The handsets are currently available in some select countries and are expected to spread to more markets in the next few months.

Nokia 3

The device features a 5.0-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density), a Mediatek MT6737 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat OS, a 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, and a 2,650mAh battery.

Nokia 5

It sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. The device also features a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 6

The device features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 3/GB/4GB RAM, and a 32GB/64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It also has a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery fast battery charging technology.

While a few devices have been released into the market though only in select countries, a few others namely Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 are expected to be launched in the second half of this year. Here are details of the devices we know so far:

Nokia 7

The upcoming handset is expected to feature a metal body and a screen with full HD 1,080x1,920p resolution. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, runs Android Nougat operating system and mount camera by Carl Zeiss optics. It is also expected to feature a fingerprint sensor and fast battery-charging technology.

Nokia 8

The handset is expected to feature a screen bigger than Nokia 7 and flaunt a QHD display with 2,560x1,440p screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, run Android Nougat and mount camera by Carl Zeiss.

Nokia 9

This is Nokia's flagship device, so it is expected features the best in the industry. Reports have claimed that it will feature a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display, IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, a fingerprint scanner, an iris scanner and OZO audio. Under the hood, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, a 6GB TAM, a 64GB/128GB internal memory with microSD card slot, a 22MP PDAF with Zeiss optics, a 12MP front-snapper, and a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.