Apple iPhones aren't usually available on discounts, but Flipkart is making an exception with its "Apple Fest" sale. The ongoing sale ends on Friday (February 10), before which customers get attractive offers on iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 5S models.

Flipkart's Apple Fest is widely promoting the hefty discounts buyers can fetch through its exchange programme. For instance, iPhone 6 16GB Space Grey variant is available with up to Rs. 24,000 off on exchange, which means the handset's cost will come right down to Rs 4,000. If you choose the silver shade, the exchange bonus comes down to Rs 20,000, and the selling price of the device is Rs 36,990.

The conclusion is that the buyers need to check for the best offers not just based on their models, but also their storage and colour variants. The space grey variant of the iPhone 6 also fetches an extra five per cent off on using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

While the offer seems too tempting, we had to independently investigate it only to find out it's certainly not as worthy as it sounds. Under the exchange offer, the maximum discount of Rs 24,000 is only given to iPhone 6S Plus. And who would want to exchange a better version of the iPhone for an older generation?

The Apple Fest also highlights offers on other iPhone models. They are listed below for your reference:

iPhone 5S 16GB

Price: Rs 18,999

Offers: Up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange and five per cent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

iPhone 6S 32GB

Price: Rs 44,999

Offers: Up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange and five per cent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

iPhone 6S Plus 16GB (Silver)

Price: Rs 49,999

Offers: Up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange and five per cent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

iPhone 7 128GB (Jet Black)

Price: Rs 65,000

Offers: Flat Rs 5,000 off, up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange and five per cent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB (Black)

Price: Rs 77,000

Offers: Rs 5,000 off, up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange and five per cent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.