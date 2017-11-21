If you are one of those waiting for a good time to buy an iPhone, now is the time. Several retailers, including Best Buy, eBay, T-Mobile and Target are selling iPhone 6 to iPhone 8 Plus at an attractive discount as part of Black Friday 2017 deal.

However, those of you planning to buy Apple's 2017 flagship will be in for a disappointment as the iPhone X is not up for sale.



Here are best deals on iPhones you can avail this Black Friday:



iPhone 8 deals

T-Mobile: Buy one get one free at $699.99 for 64GB variant, $849.99 for 256GB

Best Buy: $200 discount for 256GB variant AT&T, Sprint, Verizon

$150 discount for 64GB model at AT&T, Sprint, Verizon

eBay: $674 for 64GB variant (save $20 + no tax), $819 for 256GB model (save $30 + no tax)

Target: $250 Target Gift Card with iPhone 8 activation on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon

iPhone 8 Plus deals

T-Mobile: Buy one get one free at $799.99 for 64GB variant, $949.99 for 256GB

Best Buy: $200 discount for 256GB models at AT&T, Sprint, Verizon

$150 discount for 64GB model at AT&T, Sprint, Verizon

eBay: $769 for 64GB (save $30 + no tax), $915 for 256GB (save $34 + no tax)

Target: $250 Target Gift Card with iPhone 8 Plus activation on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon

iPhone 7 deals

T-Mobile: Buy one get one free at $549.99 for 32GB, $649.99 for 128GB, $600 for 256GB

Best Buy: $100 offer on iPhone 7 32GB/128GB

eBay: $629 for 128GB variant (save $20 + no tax)

iPhone 7 Plus deals

T-Mobile: Buy one get one free at $669.99 for 32GB, $769.99 for 128GB, $769.99 for 256GB

Best Buy: $100 offer on iPhone 7 32GB/128GB

eBay: $649 for 32GB model (save $20 + no tax)

Groupon: $629.99 for 32GB (18% discount)

iPhone 6s deals

Best Buy: $150 discount on 32GB/128GB variants

eBay: $435 for 32GB variant (save $14 + no tax)

Groupon: $349.99 for 16GB (36% discount), $419.99 for 64GB (35% discount), $469.99 for 128GB (28% discount)

iPhone 6s Plus deals

Groupon: $399.99 for 16GB (38% discount), $469.99 for 64GB (37% discount), $539.99 for 128GB (28% discount)