Bernie Sanders supporters switched their allegiance to Donald Trump in large enough numbers last November to sway the election for the real estate billionaire, according to an analysis of voter data released Tuesday by the blog Political Wire.
Bernie Sanders voters helped Trump win
- August 25, 2017 12:45 IST
