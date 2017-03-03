British luxury car maker Bentley Motors has introduced Bentayga Mulliner ahead of its global unveiling at Geneva Motor Show starting on March 9. The Crewe based car maker claims the vehicle as "the most exquisitely appointed luxury SUV ever created."

Also read: Bentley Continental Supersports is the company's fastest and most powerful car ever

It is the fastest, most powerful, luxurious SUVs in production. Bentley's in-house personal commissioning division, Mulliner has given a master-class treatment to the Bentayga and the special version boasts of new interior and exterior features including optional dual tone paintwork, unique 22-inch wheels, Mulliner bottle cooler and a new veneer concept.

The dual tone paintwork is a first for a Bentayga model. The Bentayga Mulliner also comes with floating wheel centres, exterior badge, body-coloured lower bodywork and bright chromed lower bumper grille as exterior enhancements.

The dual tone exterior is complemented with front and rear seats finished in different hide colours and offered in seven colour options. The premium seats are finished with Mulliner embroidery and contrast stitching. Mulliner bottle cooler in the rear of the cabin features an illuminated chilling cabinet and bespoke Cumbria Crystal flutes. Ombre Burr Walnut Veneer is exclusively introduced to the Bentayga Mulliner model. Bentayga Mulliner also allows owners to set up bespoke ambient lighting with 'My Mood', which allows occupants to choose from 15 different colours.

The special edition of the SUV can be topped up with Naim audio system featuring twenty speakers driven by a 1,950-watt, 21-channel amplifier. The Bentayga SUV is also available with optional Linley Hamper by Mulliner. The kit includes a refrigerator, bespoke fine Linley china cutlery, crockery and crystal glass, and storage area for dry goods.

If these are not enough to show off, the Mulliner edition of Bentayga is offered with optional Tourbillon by Breitling clock. Mulliner Tourbillon features 196 individual pieces and it is available only in gold with a choice of either mother-of-pearl or black ebony face and decorated with eight diamond indexes.