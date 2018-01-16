Bengaluru is fast-losing its tag of one of the safest cities in India and just 16 days into the new year, the IT city has been left horrified with another incident of assault. A CCTV footage, captured on New Year's Day, showing a group of drunk men thrashing a boy and openly molesting a girl emerged on January 16, bringing back memories of the mass molestation in Bengaluru that shook the nation.

In the video, a few goons, who have alcohol bottles in their hands, can be seen stopping a two-wheeler in the middle of the road in Indiranagar— a posh locality in Bengaluru. The men can be seen punching the rider and even molesting the girl, who was seated behind in an attempt to greet her on the occasion of New Year, reported ANI.

The sudden assault took the two victims by surprise and they fell down from the vehicle. However, the men continued to beat the man as a crowd of passers-by stood watching the scene.

Reports claim that only one accused has been arrested till now, though more than two weeks have gone by since the incident.

Here's the video of the incident: