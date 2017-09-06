After journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 5, the city has been put on high alert and Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar has reportedly asked all DCPs to carry out nakabandi across the city.

Additionally, check posts have been erected on all the main roads and police have been deployed at toll gates in Nelamangala, Hosur Road and NICE Road. All the vehicles entering and exiting the city are reportedly being thoroughly checked.

"Three special teams set up to crack the case are on the lookout for the suspected assailants. We are taking the movements of people and vehicles at check posts and inter-state borders," the Times of India quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) M.N. Anucheth as saying.

Not just in Bengaluru, the police forces in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, as well as, Andhra Pradesh have been alerted and they will also keep an eye on vehicles in the states, Anucheth explained.

The 55-year-old editor was returning home from work on Tuesday and had stepped out of her car to open the gates when she was shot seven times. Four bullets are said to have hit Lankesh and neighbours found her lying on the porch around 8 pm.

"A total of seven bullets were fired out of which four missed the target and hit the wall of the house. Three bullets had hit her -- two in her chest area and one in the forehead," Suneel Kumar told IANS. The police are said to have found four empty cartridges on the porch and are also examining the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that the murder could have been carried out by hired killers, though the details are still murky, reported NDTV. It is also unclear whether the attackers followed her when she drove home or were hiding near her house and waited for her return.

While flash protests against Lankesh's blood-curdling murder were held at the Corporation Circle in Bengaluru, Dharwad, and Gadag after reports of the killing trickled in, numerous other cities in the country are set to witness protest meets today, September 6.

Protests were held at Naik Bhawan in Bengaluru at 8.45 am and MM Kalburgi's residence in Dharwad at 10 am today. Press clubs in Delhi and Chennai have also scheduled protest meets at 11 am.

The cities of Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mangalore will witness meets at 4 pm, while Mumbai will come together for the purpose at 6 pm.