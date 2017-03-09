The advice of a gym instructor proved fatal for a Bengaluru boy, who in a quest to have six-pack abs, died of overdose of steroid. The gym owner and instructor was booked by the personnel of the Ulsoor Gate Police Station in the city.

Here is why a Bengaluru gym trainer killed a Flipkart delivery person

Chandramma, the mother of 26-year-old Kiran, a resident of Cubbonpet in central Bengaluru and a contract driver with the excise department, lodged a police complaint against the instructor after he died in a private hospital on Tuesday (March 7). In her complaint, Chandramma claimed that the gym owner was responsible for her son's death. The gym is located in Kumaraswamy Layout.

According to the initial investigation, the gym instructor, who has been absconding ever since, doesn't have a proper training.

In January, Kiran had joined the gym and the instructor had promised to help him get the six-pack abs in six months for Rs 25,000. Kiran's mother said her son was trained in various exercises in January but in February, he was asked to take steroids besides some powder. Kiran followed the advice and took the powder besides steroid injections. By early March, his health condition started deteriorating. He was admitted in a private hospital where the doctors told his family that the steroids had complicated his condition. Subsequently, he died.

Kiran's body was sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem. The police are waiting for the forensic results to come in before taking further action.