Bengaluru FC is almost all the time identified by the Indian football club's star players, the plenty of talking they do over the social media, the plenty of trophies they keep on winning year after year, the plenty of fan following they attract and so on.

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Bangalore for one is the place to be when it is matchday in the I-League or any AFC competition.

Fans enter the stadium in huge numbers, carrying flags, banners, sporting the fresh jerseys of the new season, face paints, scarfs...we all know about that, don't we? Thanks to the enthralling fan base of Bengaluru FC and especially, one such fan group who calls themselves the West Block Blues, witnessing a match live at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium gets a whole new dimension.

The players too, including Sunil Chhetri and Eugeneson Lyngdoh, have mentioned on many occasions that the support from the fans during a home match, especially from the West Block Stand of the stadium, is just a sheer delightful experience and a perfect motivation.

These fans keep blowing trumpets and flutes....their very own Vuvuzelas, made famous during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Here is a question posed to you: Do we really know who is the person behind the supply of vuvuzelas during the match day? Well, we get to know now. His name is Hemanth and he is only 13!

More on the Vuvuzela kid of Bengaluru FC

Hemanth, who does read in a school, has been taking time out after his classes, to sell the vuvuzelas, which he calls 'peepee', at the stadium during match days for the last two seasons.

So dedicated is he in his work that he has witnessed just one match across these two seasons. Despite being so near to witness the matches and the likes of Chhetri, Eugene and CK Vineeth live in action. International Business Times, India, caught with the little Hemanth just ahead of the home team's first I-League 2017 game against Shillong Lajong FC, to enquire about his favourite player from the club. Unfortunately, he replies: "I don't know sir!"

"I love selling the peepee and the wigs during the matches. The peepee costs Rs 50 and more or less, I earn Rs 1000 during a match day," he said in broken English. "The place looks very beautiful during the match and I enjoy my work after I get time from school."

Whether Hemanth's toil and the sale of peepees help Bengaluru FC clinch their third I-League title in four years, it remains to be seen. For now, let the Bengaluru FC fans do their job and continue keeping the noise levels high!