Bella Thorne became a trending topic on July 20, thanks to a leaked clip that reportedly shows someone resembling the actress pleasuring herself.

The clip shows the Thorne lookalike moaning in the heat of the moment, and many are speculating that her ex boyfriend Tyler Posey could be heard in the background.

But it looks like the person in the video is not the 19-year-old. The actress took to Twitter to poke fun at the video, writing: "Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don't even masturbate like that. Where's the vibrator thooo "

She added: "The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father. You're right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny."

Thorne lost her father in a motorcycle accident in 2007. In 2014, she opened up about her dad's death saying she couldn't even cry when she first heard the news.

"When my father first died, the day I heard it, I couldn't cry," she told Us Magazine. "It was very odd. You're still in a state of shock, I think...There are times where I'm completely normal even to this day and I'm just like, "Oh, that light post looks nice. I wonder if Daddy would like that light post." And then, all of a sudden, I realize I'm crying…"

She has touched upon her father's death in her first adult novel Autumn Falls.

Thorne has also written a song about her late father. Swinging by SiriusXM Studios in New York to be on Sway In The Morning this week, Thorne said she has just completed the lyrics to the song.

"I just wrote my first song about my dad that I didn't - I don't have a melody to or anything. I did just lyrics," she said, adding that the song is "really quite dark, and it's literally about the way he died. And I wrote it on the plane - couldn't sleep - and I was just chilling, and I don't know why I was feeling really inspired, and then I just wrote one."