Bella Thorne has once again caused a stir on social media by uploading a sensational photograph of herself in a sheer outfit, which has left nothing to the imagination.

On Tuesday, Thorne uploaded on her social media page a photograph of her rocking a white sheer top through which her nipple piercing was visible. She paired the outfit with a pair of red pants and white boots. Check out the images on her Snapchat page.

This comes just days after the Famous In Love actress revealed she would love to date Twilight actress Kristen Stewart.

"She's so hot. She seems like the raddest chick, I'd be so down," Thorne told Harper's Bazaar.

However, dating women can be confusing as well, Thorne confessed. "I've done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl. I can't tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don't want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I'm just being her friend.

What if I kiss a girl and she's like, 'Oh, I'm just your friend dude, I can't believe you just crossed that boundary.' I'm confused on what they want from me."

Thorne's latest drama Famous in Love kicked off on Tuesday and based on the premiere, Thorne's character Paige has an interesting journey ahead. Paige is an actress whose life is turned upside down when she lands the lead in the movie adaptation of a book series.

Elaborating about her character, Thorne told Rotten Tomatoes that she and her reel life character are very different.

"I would teach Paige more than I would learn from her, because I have been through it before her," Thorne said. "To be honest, sometimes it's a little hard for me to get along with my character. I just wanna shake her, like, 'Oh my god, you're so annoying!'"