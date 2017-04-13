Bella Thorne has opened up about dating women, and how confusing it is, in the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar. Photographs accompanying the interview show Thorne, who is lying on the bed with just a bedsheet to protect her modesty, channelling Marilyn Monroe.

The 19-year-old Famous In Love actress opens up about life in the spotlight and says she'd love to date someone like Kristen Stewart, who is currently dating Stella Maxwell.

This is how I sleep at night...including the wig @harpersbazaarus #humpday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

"She's so hot. She seems like the raddest chick, I'd be so down."

However, dating women can be confusing as well, Thorne confessed. 'I've done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl. I can't tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don't want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I'm just being her friend.

"What if I kiss a girl and she's like, 'Oh, I'm just your friend dude, I can't believe you just crossed that boundary.' I'm confused on what they want from me."

Thorne came out as bisexual last year after she was caught kissing her brother's ex-girlfriend, Bella Pendergast.

Sooooo I'm pretty much always smiling. I can't help it have a good day folks #humpday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Thorne even expressed her love for Pendergast in an Instagram post, captioning a photo of them jumping into a pool. "I love you to the moon and back ❤️❤️❤️ @bellapendergast the love you have for animals is the love I have for you❤️ so you can put it in perspective."

But that relationship did not work out, and she later moved on to Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey. Unfortunately for Thorne, her romance with Posey also went bust and she has been single since then.