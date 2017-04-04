Selena Gomez and Weeknd have been making headlines with their relationship status. Spotted getting cozy at a number of places, the duo do not hold back from some PDA. But what about Weeknd's previous relationship, Bella Hadid? How has the model copping with the new blooming affair and her break-up from the singer?

The Victoria Secrets model spoke to Porter magazine to talk about her current relationship status. Hadid revealed she was single and is taking a break from dating as of now.

"I'm just really focusing on myself, and my work, and just being the best that I can be," the 20-year-old model said. "I just want to be in my apartment alone and kind of retreat and be centered again," she added.

The beautiful model broke up with The Hills singer in November 2016 after dating for a period of one-and-half years. While he quickly moved on, Hadid chose to put a hold on her dating life. Sources close to Hollywood Life told the website that Hadid has been turning down guys approaching her because she is not ready to date again.

"I'm not really worried about what guys think about me, I'm just trying to be a woman," she said. "You feel really overexposed and you don't want to see anybody" she said.

Porter Magazine 2017

The model posed in a black-and-white swimsuit and chose a quirky pose for the camera. She chose to ditch the poise model look and went ahead with a makeup-less look against a backyard set up as she is seen washing her hair. Showing off her long legs, Hadid pulled off a cheeky pout instead of a smile. Her bright green eyes are the highlight of the picture.

@bellahadid ???for @portermagazine #20 Summer 2017 A post shared by All about fashion (@onlyzzle) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Acting as a metaphor to her statements in the interview, the model stripped down to float in a pool almost nude as though she is indicating that she has completely opened up in the interview.

She spoke about how she is a proud Muslim and revealed how different she is from her sister. "People think we're the same and that we've been working just as long, but I'm two years behind her. I still have a long time to catch up," she said about her sister Gigi Hadid.