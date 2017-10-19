Is Bella Hadid really dating rapper Drake? As several reports about the two celebs' current relationship status have surfaced online, people seem to be convinced that they are getting serious about it.

Also read: Lingerie-clad Bella Hadid oozes sex appeal in a steamy shower photo [PHOTOS]

A recent report by Life & Style Weekly confirmed it as a source revealed that the rapper and the supermodel have been quietly dating for four months.

Not only that, the Hotline Bling crooner reportedly threw the 21-year-old supermodel a birthday bash at Socialista lounge in New York City on October 9.

An insider asserted to the website that the duo has been "secretly dating since June" this year.

Adding, "It started out casual, but they're definitely serious [now]. They've been meeting up and going out for romantic dinners,"

The insider went on to explain how their relationship actually began. "Bella was getting over her ex and wasn't interested in Drake, but that soon changed when Drake turned on the charm and wooed her with romantic gestures, including expensive jewelry and flowers."

Reports also suggested that "after having such a public relationship and breakup with The Weeknd, Bella wants to keep her new relationship on the down low."

However, Gossip Cop has busted all the reports as usual and termed all the sources inaccurate and fake.

In a recent report, they confirmed that Drake and Bella Hadid are not seeing each other. While Drake definitely attended Bella's 21st birthday bash, but their "hot & heavy hookups" story has been crafted by a false narrative.

The Hadid sisters and Drake are known to each other for years. Previously, Bella Hadid was dating Canadian singer The Weeknd.