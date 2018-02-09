Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene of an apartment fire on December 29, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Officials said Friday that the death toll from the fire has reached 12, including four children.
A two-storey mansion, in Los Angeles' posh area Bel Air is on fire and firefighters are having a hard time to douse the flame. A firefighter has also been injured.

The effected mansion is located on Bellagio Road and is worth $18 million. According to reports by KNBC, the 9,750 square feet residence had five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a swimming pool.

LA Fire Department said that they were alerted about the fire at around 5.27pm local time on January 8 (Thursday), following which they rushed to the spot.

Around 80 firefighters were seen battling the blaze. However, officials are afraid that the structure might collapse.

The fire has disrupted activities in the surrounding area. People have been sharing pictures of stagnant traffic on social media.

Daily Express reported that the flames erupted in the attic but it is still unknown what caused the fire.