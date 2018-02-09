A two-storey mansion, in Los Angeles' posh area Bel Air is on fire and firefighters are having a hard time to douse the flame. A firefighter has also been injured.

The effected mansion is located on Bellagio Road and is worth $18 million. According to reports by KNBC, the 9,750 square feet residence had five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a swimming pool.

LA Fire Department said that they were alerted about the fire at around 5.27pm local time on January 8 (Thursday), following which they rushed to the spot.

Around 80 firefighters were seen battling the blaze. However, officials are afraid that the structure might collapse.

The fire has disrupted activities in the surrounding area. People have been sharing pictures of stagnant traffic on social media.

Bel Air 10800 Bellagio Rd. @LAFD battling a huge mansion fire one Firefighter injured no civilians hurt home worth about 18 million @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/9FR7u2G2LU — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) February 9, 2018

I’ve never seen anything like this. Standstill traffic on Sunset Blvd with a massive fire blazing by bel-air/UCLA. pic.twitter.com/uqy4z2xGGa — E.C. McCarthy (@paintedbird) February 9, 2018

#StructureFire; 10835 W BELLAGIO RD; #BelAir; Greater Alarm structure fire, 80+ firefighters on-scene (video from my mom’s backyard ?) pic.twitter.com/8ge8r0jAb5 — Liberté Chan (@libertechan) February 9, 2018

Daily Express reported that the flames erupted in the attic but it is still unknown what caused the fire.