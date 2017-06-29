Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has been extremely candid in her latest interaction with Rolling Stone. Clarke is best known for her bold portrayal as Daenerys Targaryen aka Khaleesi in the HBO fantasy drama.

The British actress has opened up about how women are treated in Hollywood, her career and more. While confiding the bitter truth of Hollywood, she revealed that feminism still could not hit the decade-old film industry.

"I feel so naive for saying it, but it's like dealing with racism," she said. "You're aware of it, and you're aware of it, but one day, you go, 'Oh, my God, it's everywhere!'"

"Like you suddenly wake up to it and you go, 'Wait a fucking second, are you . . . are you treating me different because I've got a pair of t**s? Is that actually happening?' It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated differently. But I look around, and that's my daily life."

Emilia Clarke appears on our latest cover. You can read the story in full at RollingStone.com. In the feature, Clarke opens up about how ‘Game of Thrones’ has brought out her inner feminist, how she endured a rough year only to emerge from the ashes stronger and what’s in store after she stops playing the Game next year. Photograph by Mark Seliger (@markseliger) A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

The Mother of Dragons who was titled Esquire's Sexiest Woman Alive in 2015 told the Rolling Stone that being butt naked in GoT does not stop her from being a feminist. "Like, guess what? Yes, I've got mascara on, and I also have a high IQ, so those two things can be one and the same," the Brit actress rattled off.

Despite such biasedness towards the gender, Clarke is fortunate amongst the very few to be playing a strong character like Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

"Women have been great rulers. And then for that to be a character that I'm known to play? That's so fu****g lucky," she told the magazine. "Anyone who seems to think that it's not needed need only look at the political environment we're all living in to be like, 'Oh, no, it's needed. It is needed.' "

As Game of Thrones is about to wrap up next year after the season 8, Clarke feels that she is going to understand "what the last seven years have been when we stop." She also quipped, saying, [the role of Khaleesi] "saved my a** in so many ways – propelled my a**, really. There's going to be a shake-up of my identity, I think."

Game of Thrones season 7 is set to air on HBO on July 16 at 9 pm ET. It will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18 at 10 pm.

