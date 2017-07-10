A teenage camp counsellor in Colorado, United States, woke up to a black bear chomping on his head on Sunday. Reports state that the bear was attempting to drag the 19-year-old counsellor away, who was in his sleeping bag.

The staffer, identified only as Dylan, woke up to a "crunching sound" at around 4 am and saw that his head was inside the mouth of a bear, which was trying to pull him out of his sleeping bag as he slept outdoors at Glacier View Ranch, 48 miles northwest of Denver, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill.

The teen reportedly punched the bear to ward him off, and the other staffers who were sleeping nearby started yelling and swatted at the bear, which made the animal leave the site, the spokesperson added.

Dylan was treated at a hospital briefly and was later released. He told KMGH-TV that the animal dragged him to 10-12 feet before he managed to free himself from its grip.

"The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in," Dyland said.

The teen teaches wilderness survival at the camp owned by the Rocky Mountain Conference of Seventh Day Adventists.

Reports state that Dylan and other staffers were near teepees where 12 and 13-year-old campers were sleeping. None of them was injured in the incident.

Black bears are not usually considered aggressive, however several people in the West have been attacked by them in the recent weeks.