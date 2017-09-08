The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday released the BCCI handbook titled "100 Things Every Professional Cricketer Must Know" as part of Justice Lodha Committee recommendations.

The document will now be the official BCCI cricketer's handbook.

It has ten sections on various topics related to professional cricket, which will guide young cricketers, the Indian cricket board said in a media release.

BCCI Cricketer’s Handbook released. Here's the link to download the handbook - https://t.co/fXkw1eV4OX pic.twitter.com/EtPCzRwJWY — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2017

This handbook has been prepared with the principal objective of providing a professional cricketer with useful information about various topics that could be relevant.

The BCCI believes that the resulting awareness has many advantages and can help with the following: